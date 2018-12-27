Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) & Tuniu (TOUR)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -14.10% -2.67% -1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Tuniu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 20.08 -$2.97 million N/A N/A Tuniu $336.92 million 1.74 -$118.81 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies beats Tuniu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus; and insurance services. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. As of March 14, 2018, it had approximately 2,000,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering approximately 420 cities in China and various destinations worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

