Contrasting Pacific Drilling (PACD) & Seadrill Partners (SDLP)

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -175.46% -23.80% -8.70% Seadrill Partners 13.18% 4.81% 2.07%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Seadrill Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Drilling and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million N/A -$525.16 million N/A N/A Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.11 $141.20 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Pacific Drilling does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA engages in the business of floating rig drilling. Its products include pacific bora, pacific mistral, pacific scirocco, pacific khamsin, pacific santa ana, pacific sharav, pacific meltem, and pacific zonda. The company was founded on March 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

