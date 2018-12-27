Contrasting Qorvo (QRVO) & Xperi (XPER)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Qorvo alerts:

This table compares Qorvo and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $2.97 billion 2.52 -$40.28 million $4.78 12.56 Xperi $373.73 million 2.38 -$56.55 million $1.37 13.41

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 14 12 0 2.36 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $80.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Qorvo.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Qorvo does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -1.41% 13.65% 10.48% Xperi -23.56% 7.79% 3.62%

Summary

Qorvo beats Xperi on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in products, such as smartphones, as well as computers and servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.