Contrasting Woori Bank (WF) & American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Bank and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Bank 19.62% 9.70% 0.63% American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woori Bank and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Woori Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Business Bank does not pay a dividend. Woori Bank pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Bank and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Bank $8.94 billion 1.09 $1.42 billion $5.40 8.07 American Business Bank $57.86 million 4.38 $8.32 million N/A N/A

Woori Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Woori Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Woori Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woori Bank beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers. The Corporate Banking segment provides commercial banking services to large corporate customers including government-owned enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises. The Investment Banking segment offers project finance and financial advisory services. The Capital Markets segment includes securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization services, and investment banking. The Credit Cards segment comprises of Woori, BC Card, and Visa brands. The Other Operations segment manages credit management and collection department, treasury operations, including transactions of available-for-sale securities and financing among financial institutions. The compan ywas founded on January 30, 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

