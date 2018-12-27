Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 719,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,537. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

