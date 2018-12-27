Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Trading Up 6.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 742,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 853,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,705 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

