Core Laboratories (CLB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.92. 583,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 466,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

