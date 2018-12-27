Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAP) Receives €67.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.50 ($78.49).

Several analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. equinet set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

CCAP traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €28.80 ($33.49). The company had a trading volume of 52,176 shares.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

