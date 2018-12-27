Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,039.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

