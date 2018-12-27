Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report $129.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.50 million to $129.98 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $131.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $529.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.14 million to $529.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $565.38 million, with estimates ranging from $556.14 million to $570.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSOD. First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,094,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $235,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,113,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,738,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,882,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 278,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,746,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,882,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 539,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.