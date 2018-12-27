Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 151 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

