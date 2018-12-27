Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $57,407.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $57,407.00 and $66.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.02086475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00441972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010367 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00018479 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006648 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.