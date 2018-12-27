Credicorp (BAP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $217.90 on Monday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $241,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

