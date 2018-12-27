Credit Opportunity Master Msd Purchases 46,798 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 46,798 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $138,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 236,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 195,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 73,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

