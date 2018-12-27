Credit Suisse AG Has $2.06 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,588,000 after acquiring an additional 371,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,536,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,315,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 363,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 8,316 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $796,173.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,143.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet upgraded SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

