Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,954 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Quidel worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quidel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $1,646,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,832,311.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,141,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,954 Shares of Quidel Co. (QDEL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/credit-suisse-ag-sells-5954-shares-of-quidel-co-qdel.html.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.