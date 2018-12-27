Critical Analysis: Ardmore Shipping (ASC) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 0.82 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -13.14 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.15 -$78.89 million ($1.80) -1.97

Ardmore Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ardmore Shipping does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardmore Shipping has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 107.00%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -14.94% -7.85% -3.47% Navios Maritime Acquisition -45.63% -17.90% -5.00%

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

