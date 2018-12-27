Critical Analysis: Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) & Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group 30.80% 6.67% 2.81% Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Cumulus Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $232.18 million 0.39 $87.13 million N/A N/A Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cumulus Media.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Cumulus Media does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beasley Broadcast Group and Cumulus Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beasley Broadcast Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.15%. Cumulus Media has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Cumulus Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Cumulus Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

