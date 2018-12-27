Critical Contrast: Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) vs. Easterly Acquisition (EACQ)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Easterly Acquisition (NASDAQ:EACQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Easterly Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.23 $1.63 million $1.28 7.36 Easterly Acquisition N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and Easterly Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Easterly Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Easterly Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Easterly Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 30.83% 7.86% 4.88% Easterly Acquisition N/A 53.16% 1.75%

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Easterly Acquisition does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Easterly Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Easterly Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Easterly Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Easterly Acquisition Company Profile

Easterly Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies operating in the financial services industry. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

