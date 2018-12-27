Critical Contrast: Sypris Solutions (SYPR) versus Its Peers

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sypris Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $82.29 million -$10.82 million -1.30 Sypris Solutions Competitors $2.53 billion $342.42 million 20.71

Sypris Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sypris Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sypris Solutions Competitors 101 541 949 24 2.55

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Sypris Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sypris Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -5.32% -38.12% -10.19% Sypris Solutions Competitors 7.66% -5.41% 6.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sypris Solutions peers beat Sypris Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

