Critical Review: Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) and Scientific Industries (SCND)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 3 4 0 2.57 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $339.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 55.13% 3.72% 2.67% Scientific Industries 2.21% 3.63% 2.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Scientific Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.16 billion 3.15 $122.24 million $4.10 55.47 Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.70 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scientific Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Scientific Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers in analog and digital versions. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

