Critical Survey: Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) versus ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESSA Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.52 $6.53 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $90.71 million 3.24 $20.92 million N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 9.03% 3.64% 0.36% Southern Missouri Bancorp 24.18% 13.84% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats ESSA Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 25 full-service banking offices, including 10 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences; loans secured by commercial real estate, including land, shopping centers, retail establishments, nursing homes and other healthcare related facilities, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it offers commercial business loans, such as loans to finance accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and operating lines of credit. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 37 full-service branch offices, and 3 limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, Anna, Cairo, and Tamms. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

