Curo Group (CURO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.62. 553,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 250,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $38.00 target price on Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $420.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Curo Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

