Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Cyberark Software posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after acquiring an additional 858,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after acquiring an additional 771,727 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,220,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $11,948,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.09. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur.

