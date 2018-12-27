Dana (DAN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.74. 2,163,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,675,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dana by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dana by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

