Datawatch Co. (DWCH) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Datawatch Co. (NASDAQ:DWCH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.82% of Datawatch worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datawatch during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Datawatch by 757.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Datawatch during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Datawatch during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Datawatch during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DWCH opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datawatch Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datawatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. National Securities lowered shares of Datawatch to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

