Davita (DVA) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.00 and were trading at $101.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 1,543,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,803. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Davita by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 14.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

