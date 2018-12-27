Deere & Company (DE) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $12.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/deere-company-de-raises-dividend-to-0-76-per-share.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.