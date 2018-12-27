Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Major Shareholder Buys $313,000.00 in Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 53,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 144,210 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $938,807.10.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 68,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $444,720.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $178,360.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

Shares of DFRG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 842,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,808. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,744,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 537,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 493,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

