Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TACO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of TACO opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $60,717.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 151,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 439,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 185,041 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

