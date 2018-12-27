Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 135,205 Shares of HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of HB Fuller worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 254,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.75 million. Research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,129 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $189,975.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.11.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

