Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Chemed worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 370.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $279.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

In related news, insider Spencer S. Lee sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.76, for a total transaction of $210,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,193.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,722,690.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

