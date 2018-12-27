Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 190.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Immunomedics worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $73,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immunomedics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 1,288,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 241,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
IMMU opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.87.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
