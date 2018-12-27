Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. 4,263,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,823,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DO. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.99.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 2,088,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth about $17,593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 834,803 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 150.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 775,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 894.3% during the third quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,855 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/diamond-offshore-drilling-do-shares-up-6-1.html.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.