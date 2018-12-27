DigitalPrice (DP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430.00

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $212,969.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

