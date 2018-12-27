Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,671 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.38% of Quanex Building Products worth $53,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

NX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,671 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-14671-shares-of-quanex-building-products-co-nx.html.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.