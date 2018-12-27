Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.14 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,245,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,607,000 after buying an additional 265,555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 13.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,050,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,649,000 after buying an additional 124,009 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 970,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 147.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 930,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 554,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

LSXMK opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.14 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-54-14-million-position-in-liberty-sirius-xm-group-series-c-lsxmk.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.