Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.66 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Eaton Vance worth $54,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $261,313.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100 in the last 90 days.

NYSE EV opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

