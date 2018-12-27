Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.27 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of Wingstop worth $55,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 46.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 24.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of WING opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

