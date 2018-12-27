Dinastycoin Trading Up 10.3% This Week (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $274,237.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,808,496,311 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

