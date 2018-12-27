Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock worth $1,721,241. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

