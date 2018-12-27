Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 5,858,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,510. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $44.29.

