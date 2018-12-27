Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 252,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,624. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $95.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/direxion-daily-junior-gold-miners-index-bear-3x-shares-jdst-plans-0-09-quarterly-dividend.html.

