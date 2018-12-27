Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (UBOT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,998. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

