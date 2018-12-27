Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) fell 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.07. 7,185,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,067,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

