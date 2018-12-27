Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 822,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,605. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

