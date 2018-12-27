Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 8,305,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,178. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

