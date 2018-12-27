Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) vs. Sharps Compliance (SMED) Financial Survey

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharps Compliance and Diversified Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Diversified Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $40.14 million 1.29 -$670,000.00 ($0.04) -80.75 Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 13.74 $8.91 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharps Compliance.

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Sharps Compliance does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Diversified Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance -1.66% -2.66% -1.98% Diversified Royalty 47.46% 6.26% 3.95%

Volatility and Risk

Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Sharps Compliance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

