Dmc Global Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (BOOM)

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Dmc Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Dmc Global has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dmc Global to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/dmc-global-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-boom.html.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.