Dolby Laboratories (DLB) versus ITUS (ITUS) Head to Head Comparison

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ITUS does not pay a dividend. Dolby Laboratories pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and ITUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 10.43% 12.72% 10.46% ITUS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and ITUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.17 billion 5.33 $122.24 million $2.40 25.19 ITUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ITUS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of ITUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of ITUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dolby Laboratories and ITUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60 ITUS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats ITUS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for Blu-ray discs and home theaters; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ITUS Company Profile

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as CopyTele, Inc. and changed its name to ITUS Corporation in September 2014. ITUS Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

